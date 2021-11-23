FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River Police officer shot and killed a man during an altercation Monday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.
Police were investigating a domestic violence incident from Saturday when two officers went into an apartment on Melville Street around 6 p.m.
There was an altercation with the man and he was shot, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. Quinn said one officer fired “a shot or shots.”
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Harden, was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Quinn said a knife was found at the “scene of the altercation.”
The two officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Quinn said witnesses are being interviewed.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.