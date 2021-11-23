CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Governor Chris Sununu has announced a “booster blitz” initiative in New Hampshire. On December 11, there will be 20 sites set up statewide to give fully vaccinated people a booster shot.
Boosters given on that day will be fully effective in time for Christmas.
New Hampshire is averaging nearly 1,000 new infections a day and the seven-day positivity rate is now 9.5%. That’s the most cases the state has seen at any point in the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Sununu signed an executive order to give hospitals more flexibility to add beds to treat more patients.