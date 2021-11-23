BOSTON (CBS) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken dozens of cats that needed to be rescued from a South Shore home. The ARL said a woman called asking for help because she had too many cats to deal with.
At first, 56 cats were surrendered. A week later, crews returned to collect the rest, taking in 67 cats in all.READ MORE: Chase Community Bank Opens In Mattapan With Goal To 'Break Generational Cycles'
“On the day the cats were removed, the caregiver helped tremendously – they were able to get the cats into a line with food and then simply placed them into the carriers. This made the process quicker, and certainly helped limit the stress for both the animals and caretaker,” said a statement from the ARL.
Most of the cats were healthy.READ MORE: Andrew Cuomo One Of Many Politicians On Jon Keller's National Turkeys List
One cat was returned to the woman.
“Sometimes with these situations overcrowding can happen, especially if a person doesn’t have the availability to get their cats spayed and neutered. They can multiply at a rate that can become a little hard to control for people,” explained ARL Control Officer Paul Luongo.MORE NEWS: 'Booster Blitz' To Be Launched In New Hampshire As COVID Cases Rise
The ARL said it is willing and able to help anyone who feels overwhelmed and unable to properly care for their animals.