WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A second protest was held outside Wakefield High School Monday morning over the school’s handling of a student who allegedly posted inappropriate photos of 13 teenage girls online.
Hundreds of the pictures were found on the social media site Discord in October. Parents said the photos were taken without the girls knowledge and that the post called for users to rank the images. Some were for sale.
Parents of the 13 girls told WBZ-TV the boy accused of posting the pictures was suspended but he was scheduled to return to school Monday. The parents said they later received an email saying the unidentified student would not be back Monday. They say they’re frustrated they don’t have more information about a possible return date for the student.
Parents & students in #Wakefield are back out protesting in front of the high school. A student accused of taking inappropriate photos of 13 girls was set to return today. Parents of the girls say they received an email saying the student is no longer returning today @wbz pic.twitter.com/4lswFVel3f
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 22, 2021
Dozens of people came out to protest Friday and another crowd was back again Monday morning before classes started. They’re concerned about the student being back in the building and feel he hasn’t faced harsh enough consequences.
Parents are also frustrated with what they say has been a lack of communication from the school.
The administration sent an email to parents last Thursday, saying they immediately began working with Wakefield Police when they learned of the student’s serious and inappropriate use of social media in October.
An internet safety expert will be working with students in the coming months, according to the administration.