NEEDHAM (CBS) — As people are getting their holiday shopping plans together, Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials toured small businesses on Monday.
One stop included Michelson’s Shoes in Needham.READ MORE: Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning
Baker had one message for everyone: shop local.READ MORE: Parents, Students Protest Return Of Suspended Wakefield High School Teen In Photo Scandal
“There are tremendous opportunities for people to shop local, to eat local, to dine local, to buy local, and to recognize and understand that when you shop, eat, dine local, you’re supporting your neighbors, your colleagues, and your friends and folks who are apart of the communities that you live and you work in,” Baker said.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise To $3.42 Per Gallon; 2 Cents Higher Than National Average
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts expects sales to increase about 6% compared to last year.