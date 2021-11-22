Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. DallasThe Revolution still have some work to do in 2021. But we now know where the 2022 campaign will begin for the Supporters' Shield winners.

Gillette Stadium To Host Eight MIAA Super Bowls Over Three DaysHigh School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium. The home of the New England Patriots will host eight MIAA Super Bowls over three days in early December.

Red Sox Pick Up Alex Cora's Club Options For 2023, 2024The Red Sox have picked up two options years on Alex Cora's contract, which will keep the skipper on the Boston bench through the 2024 season.

WATCH: Matt Zytka Of The Midnight Riders Brings Revolution's Supporters' Shield To WBZSports Final had a special visitor on Sunday night, with Matt Zytka of the Midnight Riders bringing the Supporters' Shield to the WBZ studios.

Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams Both Listed As Probable For Celtics Vs. RocketsThe Boston Celtics may actually be whole Monday night.