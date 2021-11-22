BOSTON (CBS) — Three Bridgewater teenagers are charged with breaking and entering for allegedly boarding a yacht in the middle of the night on Boston Harbor.

Boston police responded just before 3 a.m. Monday to 50 Rowes Wharf, where “three males had been observed gaining entry to the secured wharf and climbing aboard a large ship” – a 97-foot yacht known as the Valiant.

The Charles Riverboat Company describes the “elegant” Valiant as its “most luxurious vessel” that can accommodate up to 100 guests on a private charter.

A prosecutor said there were no access points to the yacht and “it appeared that the suspects would have had to scale the side of the boat and hop over a railing to gain access.”

Officers told two of the teens to return to the dock, and then saw a third teen “struggling in the water.” He told police he was cold and couldn’t swim, and officers were able to use a rope to pull him to shore and lift him to safety. Police gave him first aid until paramedics arrived on scene and took the teenager to a hospital.

19-year-olds Zachary Whiting and Ryan Convery, along with 18-year-old Lawrence Kirlis, are charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime. Whiting was also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor after police said they found a bottle of Smirnoff vodka in his sweatshirt.

The three were ordered to stay away from the Rowes Wharf area and were released on personal recognizance until a pretrial court date in January.