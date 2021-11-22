HYDE PARK (CBS) – What could be sweeter for 6-year-old Matteo, than an ice cream treat on a school night. The mom and son are celebrating; after school Monday, Matteo got his Covid vaccine.
“I wanted him to understand getting your vaccine is good. It means we can go back outside and do things with other people because now we’re safe,” the mother said.READ MORE: Man Dead After Police Officer-Involved Shooting In Fall River
The cherry on top? This cone is free! A longtime loyal customer of Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream started a fundraiser – to reward kids under 12 who “chip in” and do their part to protect themselves and the community.READ MORE: Judge Dismisses Charges Against Leaders Of Holyoke Soldiers' Home Where 76 Residents Died Of COVID
“He approached me about it and said, ‘hey this is a great idea we should do this!’ I’m like, ‘yeah sure do your thing.’ Huge, huge feedback. It actually was like a train that got away from us,” explained Jay Covitz, who runs the ice cream store and bowling alley with his father Ron.
Other customers and community members have donated close to $6,000. That’s a lot of ice cream – and hopefully a lot of happy kids. The family business, which struggled during the pandemic, feels so grateful for the community support and the joy of young customers stepping up to the counter.MORE NEWS: 'There's No Smoking Gun': Expert Calls For Full JFK Assassination Report To Be Released
“It’s all about getting back to normal life for all of us. That’s the part we’re trying to get at. Everybody being happy being next to each other,” Covitz said.