FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road.
New England will begin its Supporters' Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings.
New England will then open the club’s home slate at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 5 vs. FC Dallas at 1:30 p.m. The Revs hold a 23-18-4 advantage over FC Dallas in the regular season, with a 12-8-1 mark at home.
The Revolution own a 14-6-5 all-time record in home openers in Foxboro.
With a late February start to the season, the 2022 MLS season will be the league’s earliest start ever. The campaign runs through Decision Day on Oct. 9, designed to align with the 2022 international soccer calendar, which will see the FIFA Men’s World Cup begin in Qatar on Nov. 21. The 2022 MLS Cup is set for Saturday, Nov. 5.
In addition to the MLS regular season, New England will also be competing in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, marking the club's return to international competition for the first time since 2010. The Revolution will begin Champions League play in the Round of 16 between Feb. 15-17 against an opponent to be determined.
The Revolution are currently preparing for their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with New York City FC at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 30. The Revs won the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield and set an MLS record with 73 points during the 2021 regular season.