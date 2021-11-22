BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,801 new confirmed COVID cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 836,378. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,873.READ MORE: Teens Charged With Trying To Break Into Luxury Yacht On Boston Harbor
There were 215,631 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Amesbury Schools Testing Students After 18 COVID Cases Linked To Private Event
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.07%.
There are 708 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Elijah Lewis Autopsy: Violence, Neglect, Fentanyl Intoxication Listed For Cause Of Death
There are also 143 patients currently in intensive care.