CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Five-year-old Elijah Lewis‘s death has been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced. The results of the autopsy were released Monday.
“The cause of Elijah’s death was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers,” a medical examiner determined.
Elijah’s body was on October 23 in an Abington park. The Merrimack, New Hampshire boy was first reported missing on October 14 by DCYF officials.
Danielle Dauphinais, Elijah’s mother, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, are being held without bail on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.