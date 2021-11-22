BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak.

“I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno.

Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning.

“I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil.

“It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained.

Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned a lesson too.

“I am happy that BPS is remaining vigilant. I don’t think the COVID scare is over and it’s a warning that we need to continue being careful,” Moreno said.

The district is promising families will receive notice from their school leader as soon as a positive case is identified in their school. Contact tracing will begin immediately and a second notice will go out when that process is completed.

Rolling into Thanksgiving week, students are thankful to be back.

“I’m glad to be back so I can see my friends and it’s good be in person,” said Jakayla. “I’m hoping I don’t have to go on Zoom again.”

As for how the Curley School handled the situation: “I think they did a good job with the cards they were dealt but I think the testing is really important part going forward,” said Moreno.

There will be a COVID testing clinic at the Curley School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

If your child isn’t feeling well, it’s important to keep them home and monitor symptoms.