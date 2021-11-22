ABINGTON (CBS) — An Abington restaurant is heavily damaged after a car slammed into it on Monday. It happened to D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant on Centre Avenue.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one in the restaurant was hurt. There was just one employee inside, in the far end of the building, when it happened.
D’Ann’s is a family-owned business that has been open since 1959.
It’s unclear what caused the car to go into the building or when the restaurant will re-open.