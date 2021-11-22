BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora isn’t going anywhere. The Red Sox exercised two club options on their manager, picking up Cora’s contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday.
Cora, 46, owns a 284-202 record over his three seasons on the Boston bench. The Red Sox have had a winning record in each of Cora's three season, setting a franchise record with 108 wins and World Series title in 2018.
Among the 19 skippers to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora's .584 winning percentage is the highest of them all.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora said in a release. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place.”
"Alex's leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021," said Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. "Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park."
Cora led the Red Sox to a 92-70 record and a Wild Card berth in 2021. Boston made it to the ALCS in the postseason, where they fell to the Houston Astros in six games.