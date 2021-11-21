BOSTON (CBS) — According to AAA, 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and at Logan Airport there were dozens of travelers making their way home for the holidays Sunday night.

Karen Larkin -making the journey from Florida – said she’s excited to spend Thanksgiving with her children in Boston.

“I came for the holidays and that’s what it’s all about,” Larkin said. “I have eight children and I have a lot of grandchildren, so it was very hard last year not being able to be with them for the holidays.”

This holiday season air travel is up 80%, according to AAA bringing back almost pre-pandemic levels. More than 2 million people are passing through airport security every single day, according to TSA.

Travelers said after a quiet holiday season last year they’re taking advantage of celebrating with loved ones this time around.

“We weren’t all vaccinated so this year we’re going to try to get together as a larger family,” Sudbury resident Izzy Dimodica said.

A newly engaged couple, originally from Brookline, took three flights from Europe to be reunited with their family this holiday.

“Last year we just did a zoom thing with family,” Vincent Fitzgerald said.

“Traveling was long, it was really long and a process with the COVID testing and everything but it’s worth it,” Rachel Shuman said.

If you plan to fly make sure to get to Logan Airport early, officials report they’re anticipating nearly 900,000 passengers throughout this week.