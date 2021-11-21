SALISBURY (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle in Salisbury.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Folly Mill Road.
Salisbury Police say 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak of Amesbury was hit by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper.
Bartczak was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appears the camper was dislodged after the crash. The driver did not stop, but the truck was found about 30 minutes later in Kensington, N.H.
Police did not say if anyone has been charged.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call Salisbury Police.