MALDEN (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Boston man was shot and killed following a confrontation with a group outside of a Malden convenience store.
It happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said preliminary investigation shows the man had a brief interaction with several people outside 7-Eleven on Salem Street.
One of the people in the group shot the Boston man. He was rushed to an area hospital but pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police.