Revolution Will Host New York City FC In East Semis On Nov. 30The Revolution still have to wait over a week to play their first playoff match. But at least they now know who they'll host in the Eastern Conference Semis.

Patriots Now Sit Atop AFC East Standings After Colts Thump BillsThe Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England.

Cam Newton Scores 3 TDs, But Falls Short In Return As Panthers StarterCam Newton’s Carolina resurgence continued to start the day on Sunday. But in the end, Newton and the Panthers came up just short against Washington.

Forbort Scores Twice To Help Bruins Beat Flyers 5-2Derek Forbort had two goals to lead the Boston Bruins to their third straight victory, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Tatum, Schroder Carry Celtics Past Thunder 111-105Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night.