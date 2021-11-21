BOSTON (CBS) — Bigger bike lanes are opening Monday morning on both sides of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge to help cyclists travel between Boston and Cambridge.
To carve out the lane, MassDOT closed a vehicle lane in each direction. New markings and barrels are in place to highlight the configuration, which makes the bike lane wider and provides buffer space between bikes and cars.
The pilot program will continue through the winter. If it works, MassDOT will work to create a permanent solution on the bridge.
“As we work to promote low-carbon travel options, our City needs to move urgently to protect the safety of our commuters and residents,” said Mayor of the City of Boston, Michelle Wu in a statement. “Boston is grateful to our local and state partners for helping this safety pilot come to fruition, connecting our communities and laying the groundwork for safer, more sustainable transportation infrastructure throughout the region.”