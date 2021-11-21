FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England.
The Patriots had the weekend off as they already earned a 25-0 Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
Sunday’s results included good news for the Patriots, particularly as the Buffalo Bills fell at home, 41-15, to the Indianapolis Colts.
As a result, the Patriots are now sitting atop the AFC standings with a 7-4 record, just ahead of Buffalo. The Bills currently have a 6-4 record.
The Patriots social media team was among those who took notice.
New England and Buffalo are set for two December showdowns that could very well decide who wins the division title. The teams play Monday Night Football in Buffalo on December 6, then again December 26 at Gillette Stadium.
The Tennessee Titans, who the Patriots play next week in Foxboro, were shocked by the Houston Texans at home.