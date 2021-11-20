WESTBORO (CBS) — A Framingham man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a Westboro police cruiser.
Alexander Ramos-Felipe will be arraigned at Westboro District Court at a later date.
Police said that officers were conducting a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. on Route 9 eastbound in the area of 88 Turnpike Road when a second officer saw a dark sedan approaching. The officer told his partner that the sedan was heading in their direction with no signs of slowing down.
The sedan then hit an unoccupied police cruiser, damaging both cars.
Police said they checked on Ramos-Felipe before arresting him.
Along with the OUI charge, he is being charged with speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.