BC Falls To Florida State 26-23 Despite Late RallyFlorida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday.

Tatum Scores 37, Celtics Beat Lakers In James' ReturnJayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night in LeBron James' return to the Lakers' lineup.

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night's Game Vs. LakersThe Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town.

Tom Brady Could Have -- And Should Have -- Been A New York Giant, Says Former ScoutThe New England Patriots proudly display six Super Bowl banners high above the south end zone of Gillette Stadium. It's possible that none of those would exist if the Giants had listened to Whitey Walsh.

Fenway Sports Group Hopes To Close Purchase Of Pittsburgh Penguins On MondayJohn Henry and Fenway Sports Group are one step closer to owning the Pittsburgh Penguins.