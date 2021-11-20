BOSTON (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy was accidentally given a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at a CVS site in Fitchburg. According to his mom, he was supposed to be getting a flu shot when the error occurred.
The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for kids ages 5-11, but it has not been approved yet for kids younger than five years old.
Meghan Mulcahy Cameron said she brought her son Jack to a CVS on Rollstone Road in Fitchburg, where he accidently received a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“At this time, we are worried and concerned for Jack’s health, now and in the future,” she told WBZ-TV on Saturday. “We will continue to monitor him.”
CVS says it is investigating what it calls “a vaccine administration error.”