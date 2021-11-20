BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday.
A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on to move a victory away from becoming bowl eligible.
Travis completed 20-of-34 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.
Coming off his five-touchdown day last Saturday in a victory at Georgia Tech — three rushing and two throwing — BC QB Phil Jurkovec went 10 of 24 for 148 yards with a TD and one INT. He carried 17 times for 59 yards with a score.
Pat Garwo III had a scoring run for the Eagles (6-5, 2-5).
The Seminoles led 19-3 at halftime and scored on the initial drive of the second half when Malik McClain made a leaping grab of Travis’ pass in the back of the end zone.
BC then scored two TDs — failing on a two-point conversion on the first — in just over 3 ½ minutes early in the fourth, slicing it to 26-23 on Jurkovec’s 36-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers.
BC converted a fourth-and-2 from their 43 with just over 4 ½ minutes left, but Akeem Dent picked off Jurokvec’s desperation pass as the QB was falling to the ground under pressure at the Seminoles’ 25 on a fourth-and-8 with 1:42 left.
Florida State pressured, hit or sacked Jurkovec nearly every time he dropped back to pass in the opening half, limiting the Eagles to just 95 total yards.
On the Seminoles’ second possession of the game, Travis found Ontaria Wilson with a 16-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0.
Lawrance Toafili took a swing pass from Travis near the 5 and plowed in for a score, increasing it to 14-3.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles’ offense was extremely efficient again, going 4 for 4 in the red zone, raising their total to 29 consecutive conversions. It’s their best streak since 31 straight during a span covering the 2016-17 seasons.
Boston College: The Eagles looked a step slow defensively. It’s something they’ll need to figure out quickly with Wake Forest’s powerful offense on deck.
UP NEXT
Florida State: At Florida next Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts No. 13 Wake Forest next Saturday.
