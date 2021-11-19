HOLYOKE (CBS) — An 81-year-old woman was robbed outside the Holyoke Mall this week after being pushed to the ground by a man. The suspect, who Holyoke Police are still looking for, stole her purse.
Officers were called to the Macy’s parking lot at the mall at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman told Holyoke Police that a white male approached her from behind and said, “Sorry, but this is a robbery.” He then pushed her to the ground to try and steal her purse.
The man who pushed her then left with another man, as the two headed towards West Springfield. The woman’s right arm was injured, but she did not go to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900. The department said they are also in contact with the West Springfield Police Department “due to similar events in their city.”