FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots picked up a win in Atlanta on Thursday night. But offensive lineman Trent Brown had already picked up a big victory before the game even kicked off.

The New England offensive lineman went to high school at Westover High School in Albany, Georgia, graduating in 2011. A return to the Patriots over the offseason meant that Brown would be taking a trip to Atlanta during the 2021 season, and the big guy wanted to pay it back to his alma mater.

So Brown reached out to Westover High football coach Adam Miller with a surprise for his players: He was going to bring them to Thursday night’s Patriots-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brown brought 90 Westover students to Thursday night’s game, arranging busses for the nearly three-hour trek. He also supplied the kids with food for the ride and gift cards for concessions. They also got a pre-game tour of the stadium.

Westover’s nickname is the Patriots, so their football jerseys — which they wore to Thursday’s game — fit right in.

Brown hopes that his gesture inspires some of the kids who were at the game on Thursday night.

“Exposure is the most important thing for our youth. If I can just inspire a couple of those guys — whether they go do whatever, just be successful outside of the city, feel comfortable blazing their own trails,” Brown explained to WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton for Thursday night’s Patriots GameDay.

The Westover kids got to see Brown and the Patriots win convincingly, 25-0. Brown continues to be a key member of the New England offensive line after making his return last week, protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones while also opening up some big holes for Patriots running backs.