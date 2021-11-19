BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, Thanksgiving week. If you’re not flying to grandma’s, your probably driving. Or, perhaps you have family and friends headed your way next week. There are enough headaches this time of year; busy airports, crowded grocery aisles, you don’t need any other sources of stress. Sure would be nice to take the weather off that list wouldn’t it?

I think I can be of service.

As of this writing, I do not see any major weather worries next week. We have been watching for a potential coastal storm for early next week and it appears as though we can largely put those concerns to bed. We are still forecasting some rain with a frontal passage on Monday, but it looks like any significant storm development will occur a bit too far east (out to sea).

Let’s break it down, day-by -day…

Monday:

New England- Morning showers give way to partial sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are mild early in the day (50s) and drop quickly in the afternoon. . . into the 30s by dusk. Winds also pick up a bit in the afternoon and evening.

National- No major concerns, some morning showers up and down the East Coast, a few lake-effect snow showers in the Upper Midwest and some late day rain approaches the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday:

New England- Gusty and cold in New England. Highs struggle to get out of the 30s. . . northwest wind gusts 25-35 mph

National- Some scattered lake effect snow showers in New York State and a mix of rain and snow showers in the Pacific Northwest down into the Rockies. Again, no major storminess.

Wednesday:

New England- Have to keep an eye on the storm spinning around well to our east. It may try to throw back a little rain/snow near the New England coastline early Wednesday along with some gusty northerly winds. Otherwise expect another dry and chilly day with highs in the low 40s.

National- Some rain and snow showers in the Rockies and a weak front stretching from Michigan to Missouri brings some light rain showers to the Ohio Valley late in the day. Again, no major weather travel concerns.

Thanksgiving:

New England- Looks chilly and dry, likely with highs in the 40s. . . wildcard remains how close the offshore storm system is – could be close enough to bring a gusty north wind and add an element of wind chill to the day.

National- Watching a few stormy areas now. First, a storm develops in the Deep South bringing some heavy rain to parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. . . perhaps even some snow on the backside in Kansas. A second storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest bringing rain and snow to Washington State and Oregon.

Wherever you are headed next week, we wish you safe travels and happy holidays.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ