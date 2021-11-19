CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A man was arrested after Cambridge Police responded to a barricaded suspect on Friday morning. The situation was over by around 6:40 a.m.
Some residents were told to shelter in place as tactical officers and negotiations were called to the area of Sciarappa Street between Spring and Charles Street.
According to police, the suspect had access to a gun. One other person was in the apartment at the time. The rest of the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Officers first responded to a multi-family home in the area around 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They found ballistic evidence and saw the man in the window. At that time, they cleared the street and brought in negotiators.
A language barrier slowed negotiations, police said, but they were eventually able to communicate with the man and bring the situation to a peaceful end.
Police said a gun was recovered from inside a truck outside the home.