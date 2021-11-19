LAWRENCE (CBS) – Local food banks have been feeling the pressure as the holidays approach due to supply shortages and escalating food prices. Earlier this week, WBZ visited Lazarus House in Lawrence, where they are serving more people than ever before.
Shortly after that story aired on TV, CBSN Boston, and CBSBoston.com, a huge donation came their way. A representative from Bank of New England saw the story and helped make a $25,000 donation come true.READ MORE: Holiday Shoppers Hitting Stores Early Due To Supply Chain Concerns
And they weren’t the only ones wanting to make a difference for the 1,800 families Lazarus House is trying to feed this Thanksgiving.READ MORE: Wheelchair Van Involved In Rollover Crash On I-95 In Dedham; 4 Injured
“Since you guys came by and spread the news about having the need, it wasn’t just [Bank of] New England donating the awesome amount of money,” food pantry manager Liset Garcia said. “I personally got a call from my high school where I graduated 20 years ago. They saw this news and they wanted to give. We have been blessed since the news came out with different places calling us and wanting to donate.”MORE NEWS: Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts
The food pantry has also seen an increase in food donations being dropped off. If you would like to help you can visit the Lazarus House Ministries website at lazarushouse.org.