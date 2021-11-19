WORCESTER (CBS) – Julia Enright cried on the witness stand in her own defense, but in an unusual move the judge did not allow video cameras in the room.

Her own words showed two different sides of Enright who is on trial for the 2018 murder of her former boyfriend Brandon Chicklis. It started with her story of self-defense.

“I kept screaming for him to stop…that’s when I pulled my knife off my belt,” Enright said.

Her attorney showed a photo of the 21-year-old phlebotomist the day she invited Chicklis to meet at a treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham, saying she had a surprise for him. That’s when she says he sexually attacked her.

“I swung my arm. I stabbed him,” she later added. “He wasn’t hurt at first. He seemed fine…I think at the very end, I hit his neck.”

She says she ran away and called her boyfriend who she says helped her hide Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire, discovered a month later.

The prosecutor’s cross-examination showed her in a darker light. She read aloud from her journal. “I just have an insatiable curiosity to kill a person.”

She referenced a dominatrix business she had, grave-robbing, and collecting animal bones and organs, which she said was nothing more than her fixation at the time on the controversial musician Marilyn Manson.

This trial has been underway for a couple of weeks now and attorneys expect to wrap it up next week.