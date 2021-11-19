CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
DEDHAM (CBS) — Four people in a wheelchair van were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Friday in the Dedham-Westwood area on I-95 southbound. The van rolled over near Exit 29B at around noon and landed off the highway.

Those inside the van have been taken to Boston-area hospitals to be treated for injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Brewster Ambulance, whose van was involved in the crash.

There were also no patients in the van at the time of the crash.

A wheelchair van crashed on Route 128 (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters and first responders are on the scene, and MedFlight stopped traffic for a short time as is it helped transport an injured person to the hospital.

At this time, only the right travel lane is open near this area on I-95.

This is a developing story.

