J.C. Jackson's Bold Statement On Patriots' Defense And Other Leftover ThoughtsJ.C. Jackson believes the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL. How could he not?

Patriots Defensive Lineman Lawrence Guy Named NFLPA Community MVPWe knew that Lawrence Guy was a pretty great dude after he won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in September. Now, the NFLPA is recognizing the Patriots defensive lineman for his charitable efforts.

Kyle Van Noy Says NFL Drug Tested Him After Monster Game Vs. FalconsKyle Van Noy had one of the best games of his career on Thursday night. He was rewarded with a drug test on Friday morning.

Enes Kanter Rips LeBron James For Relationship With Nike, ChinaEnes Kanter absolutely torched LeBron James on social media on Thursday, as the Celtics center continues to speak out against human rights issues in China.

Mac Jones Will Spend His First Free NFL Weekend ... Watching FilmIn a lot of ways, Mac Jones is the perfect quarterback for Bill Belichick. The quarterback's answer to one question after Thursday night's win over the Falcons provides the clearest picture of why.