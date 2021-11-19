DEDHAM (CBS) — Four people in a wheelchair van were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Friday in the Dedham-Westwood area on I-95 southbound. The van rolled over near Exit 29B at around noon and landed off the highway.
Those inside the van have been taken to Boston-area hospitals to be treated for injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Brewster Ambulance, whose van was involved in the crash.
There were also no patients in the van at the time of the crash.
Firefighters and first responders are on the scene, and MedFlight stopped traffic for a short time as is it helped transport an injured person to the hospital.
At this time, only the right travel lane is open near this area on I-95.
This is a developing story.