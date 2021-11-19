BOSTON (CBS) – A favorite outdoor destination in Boston returns this weekend, and dinosaurs are taking over Faneuil Hall. Those are a couple of the items our To Do List.
SNOWPORT
Snowport is returning to Boston’s Seaport, and this year they have added a European style holiday market. The market features over 60 small businesses. In addition to shopping, try out iceless curling and other winter games, or stop by Tuscan Kitchen’s outdoor dining space. Snowport will be open daily through January 2.
https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport-2021/
When: November 19 – January 2
Where: 88 Seaport Boulevard, Boston
Cost: No admission cost
KIDS FILM FESTIVAL
This weekend the Boston International Kids Film Festival is showcasing 60 films, with more than half of those made by students. The festival is offering two options this year: in person screenings at the Regent Theatre in Arlington and online viewing.
https://bikff.org
When: November 19-21
Where: Regent Theater, Arlington and online
Cost: Starts at $50
DINO EXPERIENCE
Now open in Faneuil Hall: Dino Safari – A Walk Thru Adventure. During the experience, which lasts about 75 minutes, interact with over 30 life size dinosaurs. Tickets start at $18 and you can check it out through mid-January.
https://dinosafariboston.com
When: Wed & Thurs 12-6pm, Fri 12-7pm, Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 11am-5pm
Where: Faneuil Hall, Boston
Cost: Tickets start at $18