WEARE, N.H. (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in New Hampshire.
It happened around 8 a.m. at a home on North Stark Highway in Weare.
Weare Police said the boy was able to get ahold of the gun and accidentally fired it. The bullet went through his hand and into a wall.
An ambulance brought the boy to Concord Hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. No one else was hurt.
Police contacted the Division for Children, Youth and Families following the shooting.
Weare Police said the incident should be a reminder to gun owners to properly store their weapons.