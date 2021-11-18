SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Sparkle, an 11-year-old dog known by many as the “mayor” of Somerville, has died.
Sparkle’s owner Melora Rush put a sign outside her home last year explaining that the dog just loved to be outside.
Rush recently updated the sign to alert visitors that Sparkle had cancer in her upper jaw that cannot be cured.
A post about the dog and sign by Boston photographer Eric Magnussen recently went viral, leading to an outpouring of support for Sparkle.
Rush posted on social media about Sparkle’s death.
It is so hard to share this news with all of you who have sent so much love to Sparkle … She is no longer with us … She is at peace…
Thank you for the love..🐕💗
— SparkleMayorOfSomerville (@MayorSparkle) November 18, 2021
