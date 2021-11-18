Bill Belichick Listed As Highest-Paid Head Coach In U.S. SportsWe now know that Bill Belichick is the highest-earning coach in all of U.S. sports, thanks to a new list by Sportico.

Balanced Hawks Win 3rd Straight Game, Beating Celtics 110-99The Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Hurley's Picks: Is Any Team In The NFL Actually Good?It's Week 11 and I don't know who's good in the NFL.

'Arkansas Has No Fear Of Alabama': CBS Sports’ Kevin Carter Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Kevin Carter breaks down #21 Arkansas-#2 Alabama and other important college football matchups.

Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Cleared To Play Vs. FalconsThe Patriots injury report has been a pretty crowded list the last month or so. But the big news on Wednesday revolves around two players who are no longer on that list.