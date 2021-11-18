BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Routes 93 and 3 early Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after two cars crashed around 3 a.m. One person died at the scene and another was rushed to the hospital. There’s no word on what caused the crash. It caused traffic detours for hours.
The other deadly crash happened on Route 3 north in Weymouth around 2 a.m. State Police said a car went into the woods, trapping two people inside. One of them was killed. The other was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.
No other information is available at this point in either investigation.