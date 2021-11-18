PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Police say a man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when his speeding SUV went airborne and careened into a Plymouth home.
It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Cherry Street.
The 55-year-old driver was taken by MedFlight to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. There was no one else in the SUV.
According to Plymouth Police, the man came over a hill, rear-ended another car and went airborne before eventually rolling over and slamming into the home.
The residents were home at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.
The SUV driver was trapped inside his vehicle until firefighters arrived. The driver he rear-ended was not hurt.
The impact from crash left the home with significant damage. Debris could be seen scattered around the yard.