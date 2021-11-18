(CBS) – Survivor 41 sent two players home this week as both Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda went from castaways to jury members.

CBS‘ Matt Weiss spoke to Naseer about his total blindside and what it was like to be in the game.

MW- Naseer, good to see you today. I’m sure it’s a little bittersweet for you right now but you played an awesome game.

NM- Oh, thank you, man. Appreciate it. It is kind of bittersweet but at the same time, mostly sweet. The love that I received from my family and friends, that’s what matters.

MW- I loved how positive you were even after being voted out. You were there for the right reasons and you really had a great perspective on everything.

NM- Absolutely. I waited for my dream for many years. It’s not that easy to get on. To get on Survivor is that is a special moment. So when you get on you give every single day 110%. Play Survivor like there’s no tomorrow.

MW- What was that experience like when you first stepped on the beach?

NM- Well, when I got on the island it was like wow, it’s paradise right. It’s beautiful, it’s a nice island but at the same time, we are here to play games. Immediately I was observing what’s going on. I think I did a little too quick in terms of playing the game and looking for an idol.

From the first day, I was on the bottom. But I didn’t want to show that. I was going to show them that I’m on top. I don’t want to make them feel like I feel is that. Even though we had no rice, no flint and it was very hard but I playing 100%.

It was really tough but I’m very adaptive. I’m not really worried about or even hesitant to come out of my comfort zone. So yeah, enjoy what you have and keep moving forward.

MW- You always have to be adaptable. Even with that things can happen though as we saw when you were blindsided at tribal with an idol in your pocket. When did you realize things were going south for you?

NM- You know, I never trusted anybody fully until my last day, that was the biggest mistake. When you start trusting people, then you feel comfortable, right? When you stop thinking about what’s going around to consider trusting someone.

In the game of Survivor at a certain point you have to trust someone. I was upset about leaving of course especially with the idol. I’m a human too, I’m sad but the same time my friends gave me some really good support and people thought so highly of me. That was really wonderful for me.

MW- And so if if you were offered the chance to get back out would you do it?

NM- I would disconnect this call right now and leave this moment!

MW- [Laughs] I figured. Well Naseer you were certainly a fan favorite and it was a pleasure to watch you out there. All the best and hope to see you again!

NM- Thank you so much!

