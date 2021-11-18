BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,196 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 826,996. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,834.
There were 113,617 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.04%.
There are 657 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 132 patients currently in intensive care.