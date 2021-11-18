BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know for Thursday night’s Patriots-Falcons clash in Atlanta.

– This is the third straight regular season meeting between the Patriots and the Falcons that will take place in primetime.

– This will be the 16th overall meeting between New England and Atlanta. The Pats lead the series 9-6.

– The Pats have beaten the Falcons the last five times the teams have played in the regular season. There is also that Super Bowl LI win, so the Patriots have won six straight over the Falcons overall.

– The Patriots are 14-7 when playing on Thursday. Bill Belichick is 14-4 on Thursdays.

– Belichick is the fourth head coach to have 250 victories with one team.

– The Pats have 14 interceptions this season, which is tied for second in the NFL.

– After 10 games this season, rookie QB Mac Jones has a completion percentage of 69 percent.

– Damien Harris has a career-high seven rushing touchdowns this season. He is tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season.

— Matthew Slater will play in his 200th career regular season game on Thursday. He will be the fifth Patriots player to reach that milestone, joining Tom Brady (285 games), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204).

– The Patriots have won each of their four road games to start the season. With a win on Thursday, it will mark just the sixth time that the Patriots start a season 5-0 on the road. The franchise previously accomplished the feat in 2017, 2016, 2007, 2006 and 1978.

