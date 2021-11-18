SALEM (CBS) – The woman who was shot and wounded as she left work in Salem earlier this week is “doing miraculously well” according to her employer.
Lindsay Smith, 33, was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend who then killed himself, according to police. She was ambushed while leaving work at Doyle Sailmakers Monday evening.
In a statement to WBZ, Robbie Doyle, owner of Doyle Sailmakers, said Smith’s prognosis is quite good.
“The recovery will be lengthy with no timeline,” Doyle said. “There are likely to be good and bad days but so far everything is improving daily.”
Smith’s parents thanked the medical staff at Salem Hospital and Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, and the first responders who were on site within five minutes after the shooting.
NEW: Family and coworkers say Lindsay Smith is doing "miraculously well" after she was shot, police say by an ex-boyfriend on Monday as she left work. Read the full statement here. Statement from Robbie Doyle of Doyle Sailmakers, where Lindsay works. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Pw2uWPjv43
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) November 19, 2021