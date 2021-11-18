Brockton Police Officer Investigated After Video Shows Him Kneeling On StudentA Brockton High School police officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway into his handling of the arrest of a student who has been charged with assault. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

8 minutes ago

Thanksgiving Gatherings And COVID Concerns As Holidays Approach, Q & A With Dr. Mallika MarshallMany Americans are looking forward to a more “normal” holiday season this year, but will the rise in COVID cases in Massachusetts and other parts of New England put a wrench in those best-laid plans? Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer the latest questions about Thanksgiving as it pertains to the coronavirus.

16 minutes ago

Driver Hurt When Speeding SUV Goes Airborne, Slams Into Plymouth HomeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

34 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

COVID Booster Shots Approved For Mass. Residents Over Age 18Massachusetts is opening up COVID booster shots to any fully vaccinated resident age 18 or older. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

47 minutes ago