3,815 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last WeekThere were 3,815 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week.

4 minutes ago

Driver Hurt When Speeding SUV Goes Airborne, Slams Into Plymouth HomeA man was seriously hurt Thursday when he rolled over his SUV and slammed into a Plymouth home. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

6 minutes ago

Brockton Police Officer Investigated After Video Shows Him Kneeling On StudentA Brockton High School police officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway into his handling of the arrest of a student who has been charged with assault. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

13 minutes ago

Thanksgiving Gatherings And COVID Concerns As Holidays Approach, Q & A With Dr. Mallika MarshallMany Americans are looking forward to a more “normal” holiday season this year, but will the rise in COVID cases in Massachusetts and other parts of New England put a wrench in those best-laid plans? Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer the latest questions about Thanksgiving as it pertains to the coronavirus.

21 minutes ago

39 minutes ago