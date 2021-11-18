RANDOLPH (CBS) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information into a man’s suspicious disappearance 16 years ago. John Bui Tran was last seen in 2005 after a party on Mitchell Street in Randolph.
Tran was 28 years old at the time, lived in Dorchester and attended Quincy College. He worked at a pet supply store in Quincy and was often seen on his bicycle, carrying a dark-colored backpack.
The FBI said there have been no reported sightings of or contacts by Tran since his disappearance.
"Mr. Tran's family deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and we believe someone in our community possesses the critical clues," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.
“The FBI is offering a substantial reward to anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that will help us close this case and provide his family with the answers they deserve.”
Last month, agents searched in the backyard of a home on Mitchell Street in Randolph, but did not say if they found anything.
The disappearance is under investigation by the FBI, Boston Police and Randolph Police.