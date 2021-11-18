Cambridge Public Schools Requiring Students 12 And Older To Be Fully Vaccinated By November 29In Cambridge, all students 12 and older who want to participate in before and after-school activities must be fully vaccinated by November 29. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben spoke with Cambridge Superintendent Dr. Victoria Greer about the decision.

Convicted Ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia Asks To Push Surrender Date To JanuaryFormer Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, who was found guilty on federal fraud and extortion charges earlier this year, is asking to move his surrender date until after the new year. Katie Johnston reports.

Jayson Tatum On How Special It Is To Be Part Of Celtics-Lakers RivalryThe Celtics star said it's special to be part of one of the best rivalries in sports.

2 Dead In Crashes On I-93 In Dorchester And Route 3 In WeymouthTwo people were killed in two separate crashes on Routes 93 and 3 early Thursday morning.

CVS Announces It Is Closing 900 Stores Over The Next 3 YearsCVS is planning to close hundreds of stores in the next few years.

