Patriots-Falcons Thursday Night Football News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know for Thursday night's Patriots-Falcons clash in Atlanta.

Patriots Activate Chase Winovich, Who Could Rejoin Pass Rush Against FalconsThe New England pass rush lost Josh Uche on Wednesday, with the linebacker landing on IR with an ankle injury. But the Patriots gained another potential quarterback-seeker in Chase Winovich.

Patriots-Falcons Thursday Night Football PredictionsThe Patriots have won six straight over the Atlanta Falcons. Will they make it seven straight on Thursday night?

Bill Belichick Listed As Highest-Paid Head Coach In U.S. SportsWe now know that Bill Belichick is the highest-earning coach in all of U.S. sports, thanks to a new list by Sportico.

Balanced Hawks Win 3rd Straight Game, Beating Celtics 110-99The Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.