(MARE) – Allen and Alvin are twin boys of Native American descent. Allen has a very outgoing personality. Allen likes video games, outdoor sports, coloring, and being active in the community. He has a special gift when you engage in conversation with him. Allen has the ability to make you feel special and optimis-tic!

Alvin is known to be very courageous and daring. He can be very curious at times and asks a lot of questions. He is very interested in how things work. He is also very affectionate and does well with lots of one-on-one attention, hugs, and kisses. His favorite sport is soccer, and he’s very good at it!

Legally freed for adoption, Allen and Alvin should be placed with a single-parent or two-parent family, with or without other children in the home. Pets are okay as long as they are outgoing and friendly just like the boys! It is very important to Allen and Alvin that they are able to maintain their connection with their five siblings, which requires six in-person visits per year and other communication between visits.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.