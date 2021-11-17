BOSTON (CBS) – A Nerf gun, G.I. Joe sickles, and toy baby are among the items featured in a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holidays.
World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) released its annual “10 Worst Toys” list on Wednesday ahead of the holiday season.
The items on this year’s list are:
- Squeakee Minis Poppy the Bunny
- Radio Flyer Spin ‘n Saucer
- Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop and Play
- Perfectly Cute My Lil’ Baby Feed & Go Set
- Nerf Hyper Rush – 40 Blaster
- Learn to Play Drum
- Rollers Light-up Heel Skates
- Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins Ninja Strike Sickles
- My First Hoverboard
- Walmart “My Life As” Shopping Basket
According to W.A.T.C.H., many of the toys include hazards such as potential for choking and impact injuries.
The Massachusetts nonprofit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years.
The Toy Association released a statement about the W.A.T.C.H. list, accusing the organization of “needlessly frightening parents and caregivers with misinformation in an effort to gain media attention.”
“If W.A.T.C.H. was serious about safety, they would use a third party, federally approved testing lab to test the toys in their report to see if the products comply with our nation’s rigorous safety standards – but they don’t,” the Toy Association said. “If they did, they would find that the toys in their report are safe, and they wouldn’t have a story to tell. Their allegations ignore the mandatory toy safety standards.”