WAREHAM (CBS) – A murder investigation is underway in Wareham on Wednesday after a 31-year-old man was found dead inside a motel room.
Police were called to the Village Motel on Cranberry Highway early Wednesday morning for a wellness check. A man in one of the rooms was pronounced dead.
The area remains blocked off with police tape while officers investigate.
Wareham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the man’s death.
Investigators did not say if any arrests have been made.
No further details are currently available.