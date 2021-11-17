WAREHAM (CBS) – A death investigation is underway in Wareham on Wednesday after a 31-year-old man was found inside a motel room.
Police were called to the Village Motel on Cranberry Highway early Wednesday morning for a wellness check. A man in one of the rooms was pronounced dead.
The area remains blocked off with police tape while Wareham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office work to determine how the man died.
Investigators did not say if the man’s death is considered suspicious.
No further details are currently available.