WAREHAM (CBS) – A man was found dead in a motel room in Wareham Wednesday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
Police were called to the Village Hotel on Cranberry Highway for a well-being check in a room there. They found 31-year-old Edward Purdy dead inside.
Purdy had been living at the motel.
The area was sealed off for the investigation, which District Attorney Timothy Cruz called “active and ongoing.” Police said they have interviewed witnesses in the area and also collected surveillance footage.
No further details are currently available.