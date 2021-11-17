FOXBORO (CBS) — A pair of former Revolution stars may take their spot in the National Soccer Hall of Fame next year. Shalrie Joseph and Clint Dempsey are finalists on the player ballot for the class of 2022.

Joseph is on the player ballot for the second consecutive year. He was a steady and impactful presence on New England’s legendary teams of the 2000s, with Joseph totaling 261 of his 283 league appearances in a New England uniform. He tallied 40 goals and 34 assists in his regular season career, as he led his Revolution teams to three consecutive Eastern Conference titles from 2005-07. He made 23 postseason appearances during his career.

The 10-year MLS veteran was a four-time MLS Best XI selection and made seven consecutive MLS All-Star teams from 2005-11. Joseph remains part of the Revolution organization as a head coach in the Revolution Academy.

Dempsey enters his first year of eligibility for induction to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He began his nine-year MLS career with the Revolution in 2004, and enjoyed loads of success for the U.S. Men’s National Team as well. Between his career in New England and Seattle, Dempsey tallied 72 goals and 42 assists in 186 games played in MLS, in addition to over 200 appearances overseas with Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

A four-time MLS All-Star (2005, 2006, 2014, 2015), Dempsey also earned two MLS Best XI selections (2005, 2006), in addition to an MLS Rookie of the Year finalist nod in 2004. On the international stage, Dempsey retired with 57 goals, tied for the most in program history, and 141 caps for the United States.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced changes to its election and eligibility process in September 2021, allowing for a maximum of six individuals to now be elected to the class of 2022: three Players, two Veterans, and one Builder. Committees will vote to determine the Class of 2022, which will be announced early next year.

The 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022.