SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Some schools are opting out of playing against Seabrook, New Hampshire Middle School this winter where face masks are optional for student athletes.

“I think it’s unfortunate that these kids will obviously miss games,” said Randy Rogers, whose grandson plays basketball at Seabrook Middle. “He just wants to play.”

Neighboring schools in Rye and North Hampton aren’t allowing their kids to compete with Seabrook, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The future of the winter wrestling season is also up for debate right now. WBZ spoke with assistant wrestling coach Richard Knight who says athletics mean everything to these students, especially after dealing with COVID-19.

“They had to wear masks and for me it made no sense because you’re doing 1-on-1, you’re getting each other’s sweat on you, bodily fluids and stuff like that, and then they wear the masks and you can see that a lot of the kids are having a hard time breathing. It’s very, very physical,” Knight said. “I don’t think that really masks sense.”

Coach Knight says the coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon and while he doesn’t want kids getting sick, he believes masking should be up to parents.

“It’s here for the long haul, it’s something we have to learn to live with,” Knight said. “Whether they need to wear the mask or not I like having the option.”