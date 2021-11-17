BOSTON (CBS) — A new beer from Sam Adams has literally been out of this world.
The Boston-based brewer is launching its new "Space Craft" IPA. It's made from 66 pounds of hops that traveled over 300 miles above Earth on the first all-civilian space mission that SpaceX launched back in September.
Sam Adams says the IPA has a "firm bitterness and tropical notes of grapefruit, guava and passionfruit."
The beer is now on tap at the Sam Adams Brewery in Jamaica Plain and Tap Room in Boston.