BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Williams is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s clash with left knee tendinopathy.
Williams played just 13 minutes of Monday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before leaving with the injury. He did not play in the second half, and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the victory.
"Not sure if he did something specific to it, but it was pretty tight at halftime and felt a sharp pain, so we kept him out," explained Udoka. "We'll see when he gets tested and looked at, how fine he'll be."
Losing Williams would be a big blow to Boston, which is already without Jaylen Brown as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Williams has been excellent as the C's starting center this season, serving as a key defensive cog for Boston while averaging 30.8 minutes per game. He's averaging 10 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over his 13 games this season.
It would leave Udoka to juggle Boston’s center minutes with Grant Williams, Enes Kanter and Bruno Fernando. Grant Williams is a good option as a small-ball center for Boston, thanks to his spacing and defensive versatility.